HALLOWEEN GUIDE: West Seattle Hallo-week starts tomorrow

Again this year, Halloween is more like Hallo-week, with some of the 36 events in our West Seattle Halloween Etc. Guide happening tomorrow, continuing through a big busy weekend, and then more leading up to, and of course on, Halloween. If you haven’t sent us your event yet – from school carnivals to bar parties – it’s not too late; westseattleblog@gmail.com is the address. To check out the updated guide – now up to 36 listings – just go here. (Photo: Jack-o-turkey, sent by Wyatt)