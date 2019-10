Thanks to everyone who’s sent info about trick-or-treating, fall festivals, haunted houses, and other seasonal events – this year’s West Seattle Halloween Etc. Guide is live. You’ll see more than 30 listings for events happening tonight through November 1st. Something to add? As with all our seasonal guides, we’ll be updating it daily, so let us know ASAP what you’re planning – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!