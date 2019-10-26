Hallo-weekend, seeking salmon, and more for your West Seattle Saturday!

(Hiawatha Halloween carnival, Friday night photo by Jason Grotelueschen)

Hallo-weekend’s biggest day/night starts now, so we begin the daily highlights with listings from the WSB Halloween Etc. Guide:

COSTUMED 5K AND MORE: West Seattle Monster Dash, 5K run/walk with costume contest, kids’ dash, new Family Fun Zone, 9-11 am at Lincoln Park. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

KIDS’ HALLOWEEN PARTY: At West Seattle Thriftway, 11 am-1 pm. Decorate a mini-pumpkin! Get a treat bag! (4201 SW Morgan)

CHILDREN’S PUMPKIN HUNT: At West Seattle Nursery, 11 am-3 pm. Costumes encouraged but not required. (5275 California SW)

BEER GARDEN TRICK-OR-TREATING: At Ounces, 2:30-5 pm. Details here. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

HALLOWEEN CARNIVAL: At Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s Walmesley Center, 4-7 pm, details here. (7000 35th SW)

DUWAMISH YOUTH HALLOWEEN PARTY: At the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse, 5-8 pm. Details here. For the whole family! (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

BINGO! Gothic Halloween Rainbow Bingo in South Park, 6-10 pm. RSVP here. (8201 10th Ave. S.)

SOUTH PARK HALLOWEEN COSTUME CONTEST & PUB CRAWL: 7-10 pm. Prizes! 21+. Participating venues listed here. (14th S./S. Cloverdale)

DRAG SPOOKTACULAR: West End Ghouls, Halloween edition of The Skylark‘s drag extravaganza, 7 pm doors, 8 pm show. Tickets here. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

ALKI ‘GARAGE HAUNT’: Nightfall Orphanage, 7:30-10:30 pm. Full details in our calendar listing. (2130 Alki SW)

HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR RADIO SHOW: At Kenyon Hall, 7:30 pm. Details here. (7904 35th SW)

ADMIRAL PUB HALLOWEEN PARTY, 9 pm-2 am: “Come spend Halloween at the Admiral Pub. Raffles every hour for some fun prizes. Costume Contest at Midnight so wear your spookiest costume. With drink specials all night.” (2306 California SW)

HULAWEEN: At Parliament Tavern, “surf/tiki/exotica costume party blowout!” Details here. 9 pm. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

And from the year-round WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

COMMUNITY CLEANUP: 10 am-noon, join Delridge Grocery Co-op volunteers:

We’ll be working to beautify Delridge Way SW from SW Juneau St to SW Alaska St. Trash bags, gloves, pickers, and other supplies will be provided, but you are welcome to bring your own gloves and bags as well. This is a great family activity (as well as a great way for middle and high schoolers to get some community service time), and you can participate for as little or as much time as you have to spare. Meet up at Youngstown Coffee Company starting at 9:30 am, and then cleanup will be between 10 am and noon.

(5214 Delridge Way SW)

DRUG TAKE-BACK DAY: 10 am-2 pm, take your unneeded/unwanted/expired pills/tablets to the Southwest Precinct for no-questions-asked dropoff. (2300 SW Webster)

YOUR CHANCE TO SEE SALMON: Noon-3 pm, you’re invited to visit during the “open creek” at Fauntleroy Creek, as previewed here. (Fauntleroy & Director)

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY ORCHESTRAS GALA: 6 pm at Alki Masonic Hall, dinner, music, auction, and more! Check to see if tickets are still available. (4736 40th SW)

LOOK AHEAD … via our complete calendar and Halloween Etc. Guide!