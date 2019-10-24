Hallo-week begins, and more for the rest of your West Seattle Thursday:

(Rock Wren that’s drawing birders to Alki Point – photographer Mark Wangerin says it’s a fairly rare sight here!)

Here are the highlights for the rest of your Thursday! First, from the WSB West Seattle Halloween Etc. Guide:

GLOW PARTY: You’re invited to the Glow Party at Delridge Community Center, 6-8 pm: “Join the Delridge Community Center and the Delridge Advisory Council for an evening of glow in the dark fun! Come glow with us for the 5th annual glow in the dark party. Snacks, games and music is just the beginning of the fun. Wear your costume, face paint or anything that will illuminate the party.” (4501 Delridge Way SW)

And from our year-round Event Calendar:

SOUND TRANSIT BOARD: Will they vote to include one, both, or neither of two West Seattle alternatives in light-rail environmental studies? Meeting downtown includes public comment; agenda and documents are linked here. 1:30-4 pm at ST board room. Also viewable via livestream. (401 S. Jackson)

UNDERSTANDING MEDICARE: 1:30 pm at Southwest Library, free presentation. (9010 35th SW)

SOCCER: 4 pm at Walt Hundley Playfield (with senior-recognition starting at 3:30), the tied-for-division-lead West Seattle High School girls are the home team, taking on Chief Sealth International HS. (34th/Myrtle)

CHAMBER AFTER-HOURS: 5:30 pm-7:30 pm at (corrected) Hunt Jackson, the monthly West Seattle Chamber of Commerce evening networking event. (4123 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION COALITION: 6:30 pm at Neighborhood House High Point. The agenda highlight:

Metro Transit Guest — Graydon Newman, Seattle Service Planning Lead, and West Seattle resident. General questions we’ll address: Rapid Ride – misalignment of next bus timing vs. bus arrival; RR H stop spacing; etc.

public/private partnerships and shuttle buses – competition w/ Metro? Shuttles to Water Taxi, neighborhoods, Seahawks

evaluation processes

light rail integration

What programs is Metro continuing (e.g., Trailhead Direct), what is it expanding, what programs is it piloting (e.g., pilot programs on many first mile-last mile solutions, such as Ride 2 in West Seattle).

(6400 Sylvan Way SW)

GET TO KNOW YOUR NGO: As previewed here, visit Emerald Water Anglers (WSB sponsor) to learn about more than half a dozen advocacy organizations and what they do. (4502 42nd SW)

SEATTLE LUTHERAN HS OPEN HOUSE: 7-8:30 pm, visit the Seattle Lutheran High School campus to learn about SLHS. (4100 SW Genesee)

(Wednesday evening photo by Marc Milrod)

THE SUPER KREWE: Brassy! 8 pm at Parliament Tavern. $8 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)