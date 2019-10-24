West Seattle, Washington

25 Friday

UPDATE: Police search after 1 person shot in Admiral

October 24, 2019 10:37 pm
|      17 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

10:37 PM: Big emergency response headed for the area of the Admiral Pub after a gunfire report. One person is reported injured, one in custody, at least two suspects at large. Police are closing traffic in the area. Updates to come.

10:52 PM: From radio communication – the victim was shot in the head, behind the pub. K9 teams are helping search. A gun has been found in/near a trash can.

10:57 PM: WSB’s Christopher Boffoli reports that he’s heard from witnesses that the “shooting happened in the alley behind the Admiral Pub. The shooters exited through Admiral Pub, got into a truck and tore off to the east.” Police, however, are searching on the suspicion that the suspects might still be in the area.

17 Replies to "UPDATE: Police search after 1 person shot in Admiral"

  • Joe October 24, 2019 (10:44 pm)
    Wowza, the police are definitely out in force. There must have been 10 that zipped over Alaska and up California. I hope everyone is ok and the suspects caught. 

  • Mahood October 24, 2019 (10:45 pm)
    I live at Cali and College and I heard four rapid-fire shots from my apt. I need to walk my dog not sure if it’s safe. 

    • WSB October 24, 2019 (10:50 pm)
      NO. They don’t know where the suspects are so while I’m usually a voice of calm I would say for now, stay inside. Also b/c they have K9 teams searching.

  • Mahood October 24, 2019 (10:48 pm)
    I can hear the K-9s and people yelling. I think its best to stay inside if you are in the neighborhood.

  • Quora October 24, 2019 (10:49 pm)
    Laying in bed and I think I’ve heard close to 10 emergency response vehicles fly down California. Absurd that this lovely neighborhood has to deal with something like this.

    • Joe October 24, 2019 (10:55 pm)
      I hear ya. It’s also absurd this happens anywhere. 

  • Admiral Rob October 24, 2019 (10:53 pm)
    That was crazy. Walked out of Mission, and four loud shots as we were walking across California Ave. Jumped in the car and drove south away from the gunfire. Saw cops instantly coming from all directions. Wow.

  • J October 24, 2019 (10:58 pm)
    We just arrived to parliament tavern and most of the block is being yellow taped off. At least a 4 block radius. Stay inside and stay safe friends.

  • Abcgirl October 24, 2019 (11:03 pm)
    Quota, unfortunately all to common in west Seattle your” lovely neighborhood “is not immune to the increase crime in west Seattle, no neighborhood should have to deal with this even  affleuent north admiral

  • Haley October 24, 2019 (11:04 pm)
    I live across the street, heard the shots and went to the window. Saw a few guys jump into what I think was a black truck and take off. Then yeah, a LOT of police came.

  • Quora October 24, 2019 (11:05 pm)
    So a shooting in an alley behind a pub. Drug deal gone wrong?

    • WSB October 24, 2019 (11:16 pm)
      No idea of circumstances so far.

  • Alki resident October 24, 2019 (11:06 pm)
    Would love a description of the truck. In the meantime please pray for the victim. This is just sickening.

  • the_peoples_champion October 24, 2019 (11:06 pm)
    caught the k9 search heading south on California on the SDOT camera and grabbed a screenshot.

  • Ernie October 24, 2019 (11:09 pm)
    I heard four shots clearly, and I’m on the other side of Fairmount ravine. 

  • GA October 24, 2019 (11:12 pm)
    I have a honey bucket in my front yard bc of construction. It’s unlocked. I heard noise like someone in it. I’m paranoid. What do I do

    • WSB October 24, 2019 (11:17 pm)
      Are you nearby? Call 911. Sometimes suspects hide where they can.

