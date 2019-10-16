West Seattle, Washington

FRIDAY: Japanese storytime at High Point Library

We often feature local libraries’ storytimes in our calendar and daily preview lists. One that’s coming up on Friday is a community member-presented event rather than library-sponsored: Japanese storytime, 11:10 am Friday (October 17th) in the meeting room at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond). They’ve been presented occasionally by Sayoko for seven years and she’s hoping to reach families who hadn’t heard. She says, “It is a fun time with Japanese picture books, songs, and craft time for little ones and also for parents or caregivers who seek Japanese community. All are welcome!” 日本語のお話の会 10月17日金曜日11:10からハイポイント図書館のミーティングルームで開催します.

  • momof3boys October 16, 2019 (10:33 am)
    I had no idea!  I wish I still had little ones. :-)

