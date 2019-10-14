FOLLOWUP: Why the dead sea lion is still on Seacrest shore – and word of another nearby

Saturday night, after several questions, we reported on a dead sea lion on the beach at Seacrest Park. It’s still there, leading to more questions today because it’s so visible from the Water Taxi dock, so we followed up with Lynn Shimamoto of Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network, who answered our weekend inquiry too: “I’m in contact with Fish & Wildlife and SR3 to see if they can do a partial necropsy. It will then be up to Parks to dispose of the carcass since it’s on their property but Parks can’t do this for a couple more days for logistical reasons. Seal Sitters posted a sign near the carcass warning people of the health hazards and asking them to stay away. Interestingly, we responded to another dead sea lion on Saturday. This second carcass is on Port property and we hope it can be examined as well.” Pending potential necropsies, what killed the sea lions is unknown. (Photo courtesy Keri)