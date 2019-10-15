FOLLOWUP: West Seattle Helpline’s gratitude for ‘Neighbors Helping Neighbors’

(Photo by Kelsey Graham)

Saturday night, we showed you a few scenes from “Neighbors Helping Neighbors,” the dinner/auction that raised money so the West Seattle Helpline can keep helping people avoid homelessness. WSB was the event’s media sponsor. Today, the Helpline sends word of the final tally, and gratitude:

Thank you for making our 10th Annual Neighbors Helping Neighbors Dinner & Auction a great success. Whether you attended, volunteered, donated to our auction, or sponsored the event, you helped make it a spectacular night.

We are thrilled to announce that your support raised over $115,000, keeping over 400 neighbors in their homes!

Your generous support will keep our West Seattle and White Center friends and neighbors from experiencing homelessness. You helped keep the house warm, the water running, and the lights on for hundreds of families recovering from hardships. Together we are ensuring our neighbors stay safe and our community remains strong and vibrant.

On behalf of our staff, Board of Directors, volunteers, and the members of our community that we serve, we extend heartfelt gratitude for the support and kindness you shared with us Saturday evening. We are so fortunate to have such caring and dedicated neighbors!

Thank you again!