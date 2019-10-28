FOLLOWUP: Tasty take for West Seattle Food Bank after Harvest Festival Chili Cookoff

In our as-it-happened West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival coverage on Sunday, we mentioned the winners of the Chili Cookoff but promised a followup – and courtesy of Judi Yazzolino at the West Seattle Food Bank, here it is:

WOW, this year’s Chili Cook-off at the West Seattle Junction’s Harvest Festival was bigger and better than last year for the West Seattle Food Bank. Thank you to all that purchased their tastings and ate some fabulous chili. We sold 405 tastings before the chili ran out, which was 65 more than last year, and raised $4,087 including donations.

A huge thank you to the Junction Association for allowing us to participate and to the generosity of chili & time that the nine participating businesses donated. Thank you to Duos Catering, Easy Street Cafe, Elliott Bay Brewery, Girls Gone BBQ, Husky Deli, Ma’ono, Pecos Pit BBQ, Shadowland, & The Westy. A big congratulations to Ben & Josh at Duos Catering for winning coveted bragging rights for a 3rd year in a row! And to Easy Street Café for 2nd place & Elliott Bay Brewery for 3rd place.