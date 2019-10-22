FOLLOWUP: Street-closure alert as Avalon/Genesee gas-leak repair continues

On Monday we reported on gas-leak repairs on Genesee west of Avalon. They’re not done yet and SDOT has just sent this street-closure alert:

PSE, the Seattle Fire Department and PSE’s contractor are continuing to work on this issue and have closed the west side of SW Genesee St at SW Avalon Way through this evening to make necessary repairs to stop the leak. PSE expects to conduct evening and night work to identify and resolve these issues.

Currently, SW Avalon Way remains open to traffic in both directions. However, people on the west side of SW Genesee St will not be able to turn onto SW Avalon Way and people on SW Avalon Way will not be able to turn west onto SW Genesee St. Residents near SW Genesee St can use SW Andover St and 32nd Ave SW to get to their homes during this work.

We have contact information for many of the buildings in the area and are reaching out to residents, businesses, and (WSB) to help share information about potential travel delays and the closed street.