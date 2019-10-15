West Seattle, Washington

16 Wednesday

55℉

FOLLOWUP: Sea lion removed from Seacrest beach

October 15, 2019 10:07 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle beaches | West Seattle news | Wildlife

For everyone who wondered why that dead sea lion remained on the beach at Seacrest Park for several days – here’s why: Moving one is no easy task, given their weight. The photo sent by Rodney Mash shows today’s removal with the help of heavy equipment. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife tells WSB they “helped with coordination” of the removal but the necropsy was to be done by SR3; we don’t have any information yet on what happened from there.

Share This

No Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Sea lion removed from Seacrest beach"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.