FOLLOWUP: ‘Flip Your Trip’ details finally out, puppet and all

Back in August, when the start date was announced for Highway 99 tunnel tolling, SDOT’s downtown-mobility director Heather Marx mentioned a commute-related campaign to be launched under the title “Flip Your Trip.” She mentioned it again at last week’s Southwest District Council meeting. She said it would have something to do with a puppet. She wasn’t making that up – here’s the official Flip Your Trip video, unveiled today:

Aside from the video, the campaign description is fairly simple:

To reduce the number of people driving alone downtown during peak commute times, we launched a new campaign called #FlipYourTrip on October 7 to encourage people to commute car-free at least once a week to downtown Seattle. Our message is simple: if you usually drive into Seattle by yourself, commuting car-free once a week is an easy way to do something good for yourself, your city, and your planet. Visit FlipYourTrip.org to learn more about the campaign and find helpful tips for changing commute behavior.

The August mention suggested this would be a campaign involving “large employers” but as launched, it appears to be targeting anyone and everyone who works downtown.