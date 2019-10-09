FOLLOWUP: Employees cheer as hundreds of shoppers stream into newly opened West Seattle Whole Foods Market

West Seattle’s second grocery-store opening in eight days brought about 600 people streaming into Whole Foods Market (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW; WSB sponsor) in the first 20 minutes. Once inside, those who had been lined up outside got a raucous welcome from a lineup of cheering, applauding employees:

Applause and cheering as shoppers stream into the @WholeFoods West Seattle store, 13 1/2 years in the making. pic.twitter.com/NxGPr11mR5 — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) October 9, 2019

Among those welcoming shoppers, the store’s team leader (aka manager) Greg Ruiz:

The store opened a bit earlier than announced – 8:46 am.

Within 10 minutes, the free tote bags were gone, but greeters continued handing out cards with “mystery savings” – anywhere from $5 to $100, to be scanned at the checkout counters, all of which were soon busy:

For a detailed look at store features (and a review of the 13+-year backstory), see our “sneak preview” published Tuesday. The store is open until 9 tonight (regular hours 8 am-9 pm).

SIDE NOTE: This is West Seattle’s fifth grocery-store grand opening in a decade. Coverage of the previous three:

*One week ago – Rebuilt PCC Community Markets (WSB sponsor) store

*April 2012 – Trader Joe’s

*August 2011 – Rebuilt Admiral Safeway

*September 2009 – Junction QFC