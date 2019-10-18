West Seattle, Washington

ELECTION 2019: Still deciding? Come see the council candidates Saturday morning!

October 18, 2019 11:40 am
checkbox.jpgMissed the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce-presented City Council District 1 debate last night? Our coverage is coming up later today but in the meantime, you can also plan to spend an hour Saturday morning seeing the candidates answer questions side by side: The West Seattle Junction Association is presenting it, your WSB co-publishers are moderating it, 11 am Saturday at the Senior Center/Sisson Building (4217 SW Oregon). Everyone’s welcome – out with the kids? Bring them too.

