ELECTION 2019: Ballots begin arriving

Ballots, mailed Wednesday by King County Elections, started arriving today – the photo shows the two delivered by our postal-mail carrier. You can vote as soon as you get yours; once you do, you have two options for turning it in:

BALLOT DROP BOXES: They’re now open for dropoffs until 8 pm November 5th. We photographed that one outside the South Park Library while touring SP with the mayor Tuesday. It may be the closest one (8604 8th Ave. S.) if you’re in southeastern West Seattle. Others in our area: The Junction (south side of SW Alaska just west of California, with two reserved parking spots next to it), High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), and White Center Library (1409 SW 107th). Here’s the full countywide list. (The county says they’re emptied at least once a day.)

POSTAL MAIL: No stamp needed. To ensure your ballot is postmarked by November 5th, don’t wait until the deadline!

Once you’ve turned yours in:

TRACKING YOUR BALLOT: You can do that here.

If you need assistance voting:

ACCESSIBLE VOTING: Online ballot-marking and in-person vote centers are two options, explained here.

P.S. Reminder of two more debates in the marquee race, City Council District 1 – 6 pm tonight in Arbor Heights and 11 am Saturday in The Junction