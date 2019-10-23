Easy Street Records’ owner tells all @ Southwest Seattle Historical Society brunch

Easy Street Records owner Matt Vaughan has some amazing tales to tell and you can hear for yourself at the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s Champagne Gala Brunch on November 2nd. Just days left to reserve your ticket – here’s what SWSHS wants you to know about this year’s brunch:

Guests at the Champagne Gala Brunch will witness West Seattle history in the making. Guest speakers Matt Vaughan (Music Historian and owner of Easy Street Records), Peder Nelson (Co-Curator of the Sound Spots exhibit at the Log House Museum) will be interviewed by John Maynard, (Robin and Maynard Show on KNXX).

They will speak to the importance of recognizing the music history of the Duwamish Peninsula. Matt will tell the stories of the great musicians who have passed through West Seattle, resulting in a unique intersection of music and culture. A limited edition Eddie Vedder poster from his first solo concert (at Kenyon Hall) will be auctioned.

After a meal at Salty’s overlooking Elliott Bay (vegetarian options available), there will be a live one-of-a-kind West Seattle-themed auction. Some of the auction items include:

Become the “Man or Woman of the Hour” with a collectable Eddie Vedder Poster: Vedder’s first solo concert took place in West Seattle’s Kenyon Hall. You could become the owner of the iconic limited-edition poster (with guitar pick) from that 2008 semi-secret show, billed as a “Into the Wild” screening. In addition, there will be a variety of collectible show posters from other bands available in this music-themed event of the year.

Becoming a Master of Mural Art in the Junction: Assist mural restoration artist Bob Henry in painting one of the beloved Junction murals. Then, learn about these amazing public art pieces with 20 of your closest friends. Historian Clay Eals will host this unique walking tour. Also includes a framed limited-edition poster of the West Seattle murals.

Ice Scream, You Scream, We All Scream Your Own Husky Deli Ice Cream: Create your very own ice cream flavor at Husky Deli. Not only will you get to create the flavor, you get to name it and be available for purchase in store! Celebrate with an ice cream launch party with 20 of your closest friends at this iconic West Seattle location.

Light Up the Night with the Menashes: The Menashe family’s Christmas lights (over 350,000 of them!) are unforgettable. Offering an exclusive party of four to attend a Menashe family Christmas party, this package includes a family photo that will be featured on the West Seattle Blog.

Lastly, there’s a chance to win the Golden Ticket – a Holland America cruise. Purchase the Golden Ticket at the Log House Museum or at the Gala.

Admission: Gala ticket price is $95 and space is limited! If you would like to purchase tickets online: loghousemuseum.org/blog/2019-champagne-gala-brunch To purchase your tickets in person or over the phone, please contact the Log House Museum at: museum@loghousemuseum.org or 206-350-0999.