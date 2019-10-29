CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Gabriel Putnam back in jail

(Screen capture from security video last June)

Three months ago, we reported that a warrant was out for Gabriel Putnam, the 39-year-old man arrested and charged after this video-recorded Beach Drive burglary attempt in June. Tonight, in a routine check of the King County Jail register, we noticed he’s back in custody. Two and a half weeks after his June arrest, Putnam was released into the CCAP program, but stopped making the mandatory check-ins, so a warrant was issued. The jail register and court documents show he was arrested in Idaho and was extradited here, booked into jail last Thursday and held in lieu of $25,000 bail.