COMMUNITY GIVING: Day of service for two local credit unions

As discussed in our morning traffic coverage, this was a holiday for some – but also a day of service for these two local credit unions:

VERITY CREDIT UNION: Thanks to Pete Spalding at Verity CU (WSB sponsor) for sending the photo and report:

For the fifth consecutive year, Verity Credit Union employees have spread out across the areas served by our branch network. Employees spend their Indigenous Peoples holiday doing service projects. Our West Seattle project was doing some landscaping work at a couple of Transitional Resources properties along Yancy Street today.

Also today:

BECU: Employees spent today hosting “financial reality fairs” for students at 18 high schools around Puget Sound and in Spokane. One of them was West Seattle High School; the photo above was sent by BECU, which explains that students participating in the fairs “receive coaching while navigating the decision-making process to live within the means of their persona.”