CAMP SECOND CHANCE: City announces November meeting

The city’s long-promised meeting about Camp Second Chance‘s future has finally been announced: 6:30 pm Thursday, November 21st, at the Joint Training Facility (9401 Myers Way S.), a short distance north of the encampment. CSC is now in its fourth year on the city-owned Myers Way Parcels. In September, shortly after announcing another six-month extension for its permit to be there, the city said that if they don’t reach an agreement with a potential “faith-based sponsor,” they’ll start planning to dismantle the camp. But in the meantime, there’s also a city proposal to dramatically increase the number of this type of “tiny-house village” encampments citywide. CSC started with tents, but with donated materials and labor, its dwellings were all converted to “tiny houses.” As of last month, 55 people were living at CSC.