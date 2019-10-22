BIZNOTE: Good news, and an invitation, from Emerald Water Anglers

(WSB file photo, past EWA in-store event)

Emerald Water Anglers (WSB sponsor) has a big event Thursday night, and you’re invited. But first – some big news: After celebrating the shop’s fifth anniversary last month at 4502 42nd SW in The Junction, proprietor Dave McCoy says EWA has signed a new five-year lease. You can congratulate him on Thursday night during “Get to Know Your NGO” night at EWA. He explains, “Each of the following will give 10-15-minute presentation on each of their mission statements and work they are doing in our area and then be available for personal Q&A afterward:”

Trout Unlimited

Wild Steelhead Coalition

Native Fish Society

Wild Fish Conservancy

Long Live the Kings

Puget SoundKeeper Alliance

CELP

Drop in and learn, starting at 7 pm Thursday (October 24th). Other upcoming events at EWA are listed here.

P.S. Emerald Water Anglers is also participating in Harvest Festival activities again this year – look for them amid the activity booths/areas on California SW between SW Alaska and SW Edmunds.