AVALON/35TH PROJECT: Striping expected to start next week

From SDOT, the weekly Avalon/35th project update:

We started preparing for striping on SW Avalon Way this week and anticipate beginning striping as soon as the end of next week. This work is weather dependent and requires the road to be dry to allow paint to set.

Work near 35th Ave SW and SW Avalon Way Intersection:

We are rebuilding the center lanes on SW Avalon Way east and west of the 35th Ave SW intersection. For the safety of the public and our workers, we are temporarily restricting left turns from westbound Avalon at 35th. We expect this traffic configuration to remain in place until the end of next week. Thank you for understanding and being patient with our work.

Please expect:

To yield to oncoming traffic when trying to turn north or south on 35th Ave SW from SW Avalon Way

Traffic delays at the 35th Ave SW and SW Avalon Way intersection due to this lane reduction and turn restriction

One lane of travel in each direction on SW Avalon Way

Right turns only in and out of driveways at this time

Final Striping and new design for SW Avalon Way:

In the coming weeks, we will begin placing final striping in Zones A – C (SW Avalon Way from SW Spokane St to about 200 feet east of 35th Ave SW). This final striping will reflect our final design which was developed after months of outreach and community engagement before construction with the purpose of creating a safer, multimodal corridor along SW Avalon Way.

Expect to see striping on the road for:

New protected bike lanes northbound and southbound on SW Avalon Way

Flex posts likely will be installed in the spring as warmer temperatures are needed for installation

Peak bus-only travel lane for northbound buses

Narrowing of travel lanes and removal of the center turn lane to encourage slower, safer speeds and easier crossings

For more information on the final design, see our final design plans and graphics on our website.

Information by Zone

Zones A – C (SW Avalon Way from SW Spokane St to 35th Ave SW)

“No parking” signs are up in Zones A – C to prepare to place final striping on the roadway

These signs may be out for a few weeks to prepare for striping and give us flexibility to take advantage of dry weather to complete work; please pay attention to dates on the “no parking” signs for the latest information

While striping takes place, you can expect short-term single-lane closures

Zone C and Zone D (SW Avalon Way from Fauntleroy Way SW to just east of 35th Ave SW)

We are excavating and completing concrete paving on the south side of SW Avalon Way in part of Zone C Zone D. Please note:

We will continue pouring concrete curbs and panels on SW Avalon Way southeast and southwest corners of 35th Ave SW

As soon as next week, we will begin demolishing and pouring panels in the center turn lane of SW Avalon Way east and west of 35th Ave SW

People driving must turn right in and right out of driveways surrounding the intersection of SW Avalon Way and 35th Ave SW as we work in the center lane

Detours are in place for people walking; please follow the posted signs on the sidewalks

Zone E (35th Ave SW from SW Avalon Way to SW Alaska St)

We have begun demolition on the east half of 35th Ave SW which will continue this week

Access to the West Seattle Stadium and golf course will remain open during construction

Left-turn pockets on 35th Ave SW and SW Alaska St may be temporarily disrupted as we load out materials from excavation on the east side of 35th Ave SW.

Please be patient and be considerate of local neighbors and avoid cutting through our work zone. Speeding through residential streets is dangerous for everyone.