AVALON/35TH PROJECT: ‘Final striping’ and what else is ahead

The weekly SDOT update on the Avalon/35th repaving-and-more project is in. Here’s what’s ahead:

As you know, fall in Seattle can be very wet! Our work is weather dependent and often requires the road to be dry to allow pavement and paint to set. With the rain in our upcoming forecast, our crews will be working flexibly to get work done whenever a dry weather window allows. The schedule we provide today may change based on the weather and we will be sure to provide updates if any impacts change.

Pedestrian detours at 35th Ave SW and SW Avalon Way

Crews are currently working on the SW corner of SW Avalon Way and 35th Ave SW. The following pedestrian detour is in place to go from SW Avalon Way to 35th Ave SW:

*Walk east on SW Avalon Way and cross to the other side of the street at SW Genesee St

*Walk west on the north side of SW Avalon Way and cross 35th Ave SW

*Go south to cross SW Avalon Way and cross to the eastern side of 35th Ave SW at SW Alaska St

Final Striping and new design for SW Avalon Way:

In the coming weeks, crews will begin placing final striping in Zones A – C (SW Avalon Way from SW Spokane St to about 200 feet east of 35th Ave SW). This final striping will reflect our final design, which was developed after months of outreach and community engagement before construction with the purpose of creating a safer, multimodal corridor along SW Avalon Way.

Expect to see striping on the road for:

*New protected bike lanes northbound and southbound on SW Avalon Way.

*Flex posts likely will be installed in the spring when we finalize our project due to temperatures needed for installation

*Peak bus-only travel lane for northbound buses

*Narrowing of travel lanes and removal of the center turn lane to encourage slower, safer speeds and easier crossings

For more information on the final design, see our final design plans and graphics on our website.

Information by Zone:

Zones A – C (SW Avalon Way from SW Spokane St to 35th Ave SW)

*No Parking signs are up in Zones A – C to prepare to place final striping on the roadway. No Parking signs are effective starting Monday, October 21.

*These signs may be out for a few weeks, to allow surveyors to prepare for striping and give our crews flexibility to take advantage of dry weather to complete work; please pay attention to dates on the no parking signs for the latest information

*There will be short term single-lane closures to allow for striping

Zone C and Zone D (SW Avalon Way from Fauntleroy Way SW to just east of 35th Ave SW)

Crews are excavating and completing concrete paving on the south side of SW Avalon Way in part of Zone C and Zone D. Please note:

*Crews will continue pouring concrete curbs and panels on SW Avalon Way southeast and southwest corners of 35th Ave SW

*Starting Monday, October 21, people driving will have to turn right in and right out of driveways surrounding the intersection of SW Avalon Way and 35th Ave SW as crews work in the center lane

*Pedestrian detours are in place, please follow the posted signs on the sidewalks

Zone E (35th Ave SW from SW Avalon Way to SW Alaska St)

*Crews have begun demolition on the east half of 35th Ave SW and will continue this week

*Crews may begin pouring concrete panels on the east half of 35th Ave SW as early as the week of October 21 and will continue into November

*Access to the West Seattle Stadium and golf course will remain open during construction

Left turn pockets on 35th Ave SW and SW Alaska St may be temporarily disrupted as crews load out materials from excavation on the east side of 35th Ave SW.

Please be patient and be considerate of local neighbors and avoid cutting through our work zone. Speeding through residential streets is dangerous for everyone.