Another City Council debate, online safety for families, and what else is up for your West Seattle Thursday

October 17, 2019 10:57 am
(Surf Scoters, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Here’s what’s up for the hours ahead:

HIGHLAND PARK ELEMENTARY MOVE-A-THON: Rain or shine, the HPE students are on the move until noon. (1012 SW Trenton)

SSC CAMPUS TOUR: 2 pm at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) on Puget Ridge – come tour the campus! Sign up here. (6000 16th SW)

DISTRICT 1 CANDIDATES’ DEBATE: Second of three this week. This one is at Westside School (WSB sponsor) in Arbor Heights, presented by the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, 6 pm. (10404 34th SW)

TIMEBANK GATHERING, WITH PUMPKIN DECORATING: 6:30 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle – details in our calendar listing. (4217 SW Oregon)

FAMILY SAFETY ONLINE: What you need to know, in a free presentation at Seattle Lutheran High School, all welcome. (4100 SW Genesee)

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: Open board meeting, no agenda so bring your concern(s), 7 pm at Alki UCC. (6115 SW Spokane)

AT PARLIAMENT TAVERN: Sulphur, PAK, K.O. Solo at 9 pm, $10 cover, 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

