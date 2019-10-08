8 for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Band-tailed Pigeons, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

What’s up? All this, for starters – from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

PCC WEST SEATTLE OPENS: In just minutes, the new store opens its doors, 9 am (regular hours will be 6 am-11 pm). The celebration includes coffee and cake this morning and music throughout the day. Missed our sneak preview? See it here. (2749 California SW)

FIREFIGHTER STORY TIME: Missed it last night? Catch this fun fire-safety event at South Park Library 11:15 am-11:45 am. (8604 8th Ave. S.)

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON MOVIE: At the Senior Center of West Seattle, 1 pm: “Gun Fury.” $1 members, $2 nonmembers, popcorn included. (4217 SW Oregon)

HIGH POINT MARKET GARDEN FARM STAND: Fresh produce sold by the people who grow it at the mini-farm next to the stand! 4-7 pm. (32nd SW/SW Juneau)

LEARN THE THRILLER DANCE: Get ready for Halloween! Class series starts 6 pm tonight at High Point Community Center. Registration info in our calendar listing. (6920 34th SW)

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT COUNCIL: 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building. Spotlight topics include the “Seattle Squeeze” transportation crunch, with a guest from SDOT among others. Also, hear about the new Paws on Patrol program. All welcome! (4217 SW Oregon)

JIM PAGE: Singer/songwriter at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

THE LOOSE HEELS: Danceable country classics at Parliament Tavern, 8 pm. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)