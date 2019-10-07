7 for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Sanderlings, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Highlights for the rest of your Tuesday:

TODDLER STORY TIME: 10:30 am at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, bring the little ones! (2306 42nd SW)

MEDICARE INFO: Two free workshops in West Seattle this afternoon – 1:30 pm at West Seattle Library (2306 42nd SW), 2:30 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle. (4217 SW Oregon)

CITY COUNCIL BUDGET HEARING: If you want to make a case for including something in, or excluding something from, next year’s city budget, tonight’s public hearing is your big chance. 5:30 pm at City Hall downtown. (600 4th Ave.)

SAFETY & CRIME PREVENTION: The West Seattle Block Watch Captains Network‘s last meeting of the year is at 6:30 pm at the Southwest Precinct. No special guest, but come find out about a change in the meeting schedule for next year, aa well as the usual updates from, and Q&A with, police. (2300 SW Webster)

EXPLORER WEST MS OPEN HOUSE: 6:30 pm, your family is invited to come learn about Explorer West Middle School (WSB sponsor), “the only independent 6th-8th-grade school in West Seattle redefining the middle school experience.” (10015 28th SW)

KINDERGARTEN INFO NIGHT: Is your child ready? Hope Lutheran School hosts a Kindergarten Information Night at 6:30 pm. (4446 42nd SW)

OPEN MIC NIGHT: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

BROWSE OUR COMPLETE CALENDAR … to see it all!