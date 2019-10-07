7 for your Tuesday, featuring The West Seattle Turkey

(Photo by Brooke Eakes)

For a third week, courtesy of reader photos from the past few days, it’s #TurkeyTuesday as we present highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar for this first day/night of October:

BABY STORY TIME: 10:30 am at Southwest Library. Geared toward little ones up to a year old. (9010 35th SW)

DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: 10:30 am-10 pm today/tonight, mention the Lafayette PTA fundraiser at MOD Pizza and part of the proceeds will go toward it! (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW)

(Photo by Jackie Winter)

FIREFIGHTER STORY TIME: 6 pm at Delridge Library – bring the kids to learn about fire safety! (5423 Delridge Way SW)

ULTIMATE FRISBEE: Drop by and play! 6 pm at Fairmount Playfield. (5400 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE BIKE CONNECTIONS: 6:30 pm meeting at Neighborhood House High Point. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

CLIMATE CHANGE – WHAT CAN YOU DO? 7 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Walmesley Center, all are welcome for this panel discussion moderated by the leader of our region’s Earth Day 2020 plan. Free. Full details including the panelist list are in our calendar listing. (7000 35th SW)

OPEN MIC NIGHT: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)