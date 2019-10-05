5 for your West Seattle Tuesday!

(Horned Grebe, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Nothing in the WSB West Seattle Halloween Etc. Guide for today/tonight – so here are highlights from the year-round WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

UNDERSTANDING MEDICARE: 1-2 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library: “A no-charge presentation of Medicare Basics, your options, and what you need to consider when choosing your Medicare Plan for 2020.” Facilitated by Patrice Lewis of We Speak Medicare. All are welcome. (2306 42nd SW)

HIRING EVENT: Early-childhood employment and volunteering opportunities at Neighborhood House High Point – apply at this event, 4-6 pm. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

‘TALES FROM THE HEARTH’: You’re invited to this special autumn-inspired-storytelling event with West Seattle Toastmasters 832, 6:30 pm at The Kenney (WSB sponsor). More info here. (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW)

TRACK WORKOUT: Free track workout with West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor); meet at the shop at 6:30 pm. (2743 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE ANTI-RACIST BOOK CLUB: First meeting of this new 5th-Tuesdays group at Admiral Congregational Church. 7 pm. (4320 SW Hill)

