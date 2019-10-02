2 big festivals and more for your West Seattle Sunday!

(Golden-crowned Kinglet, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Again today, we start the highlight list with what’s in the WSB West Seattle Halloween Etc. Guide:

HARVEST FESTIVAL: West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival, 10 am-2 pm. Held concurrently with the Farmers’ Market, adding an extra block to the usual street closure on California SW, plus SW Alaska on both sides of California. Kids’ activities (arts, crafts, games), Chili Cookoff, Cider/Cocoa Garden, 11:30 am costume parade led by the West Seattle High School Marching Band, noon trick-or-treating. Full preview here.

SEASONAL GLASS ART: Art Glass Pumpkin Patch at Avalon Glassworks in Luna Park: Hundreds of handmade glass pumpkins. 10 am-5 pm; watch live glass-blowing starting at 11 am! (2914 SW Avalon Way)

FAUNTLEROY FALL FESTIVAL: 2 pm-5 pm, pumpkin-painting, birdhouse-making, other kids’ activities, pony rides, raptor education, petting zoo, cakewalk, food and drink, music, more. In and around the Fauntleroy Schoolhouse/Church/Y. Full preview here. (9100 block of California SW)

WHITE CENTER TRICK-OR-TREATING: Trick-or-treat in downtown White Center, at participating businesses, 2-5 pm. (16th SW south of Roxbury, and vicinity)

Also happening today/tonight:

DROP-OFF FOOD DRIVE FOR PEOPLE & PETS: Joseph Meats‘ food drive continues today – drop off donations outside his house in Arbor Heights! (9910 34th SW)

CASPAR BABYPANTS: First show in new Sunday concert series at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, 1 pm. (9131 California SW)

OPEN BLUEGRASS JAM: 6 pm monthly jam at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

JAZZ: 8 pm at The Alley, music with The Triangular Jazztet. 21+. (4509 California SW)