1 WEEK AWAY: TLC for Seattle’s river during Duwamish Alive!

That “River for All” is the Duwamish River, and we are now one week away from a simple way for you to show it some love: The fall edition of the one-day-and-many-locations Duwamish Alive! volunteering event is 10 am-2 pm next Saturday (October 19th). More than half a dozen of the sites are in West Seattle; to see the list and find out how to RSVP to help, go to DuwamishAlive.org, or email info@duwamishalive.org

. Just a few hours of your time can give a boost to the river and all who depend on it – animals, plants, and people.