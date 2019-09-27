YOUR VOICE, YOUR CHOICE: Admiral rally as voting wraps up for 11 District 1 proposals

(WSB photos)

Have you voted yet? 11 West Seattle/South Park safety projects are vying for funding as Your Voice/Your Choice voting goes into its final weekend. Supporters of one proposal rallied again this morning:

The safety concerns at 45th/Admiral, on the path to both Lafayette Elementary and Madison Middle School, actually surfaced separate of the YVYC process. But once Hollye Bondurant learned the current voting includes a proposal for 44th/45th/Admiral, she signed up to be a YVYC “champion” and has been recruiting voters, including at recent school curriculum nights, and today at streetside:

She also invited local elected officials to come see for themselves – two more did today:

Councilmembers Lisa Herbold (meeting Bondurant’s son Noah) and Lorena González, both West Seattleites, stopped by his morning. She talked with them about what else could be done if funding doesn’t emerge from this procsss. They lauded her for her advocacy. Meantime, here again, as first published September 3rd, is the full list of projects that are on the District 1 ballot, all proposed by community members – each location links to a PDF with full details of the project:

You can vote for any three; voting closes Monday. Here’s the online ballot, open to those 13 and up. If you want to use a paper ballot, open to ages 11+, you can get one at any Seattle Public Library branch (or print one from the city YVYC webpage).