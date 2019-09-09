West Seattle, Washington

10 Tuesday

What’s next for the now world-famous Easy Street Records discoveries?

September 9, 2019 10:01 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle history | West Seattle news

More than a few readers emailed in recent days to say they’d seen national/international coverage of Easy Street Records proprietor Matt Vaughan‘s discoveries of unique grunge-era souvenirs – a few items from the early days of legendary Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, like this receipt:

Vaughan also found a $26 royalty check made out to Cobain (that Instagram link isn’t working, so we can’t show it to you too). After some days in social-media circulation, the finds made their way out to national/international news outlets, even CNN. We caught up with Vaughan over the weekend to ask what he’s going to do with the items. He said he doesn’t have a plan yet but thinks they ought to be displayed somewhere. He does plan to talk about the discoveries at this fall’s Southwest Seattle Historical Society brunch gala, as he’s a featured speaker. (Easy Street’s own history goes back 30+ years!)

1 Reply to "What's next for the now world-famous Easy Street Records discoveries?"

  • Swede. September 9, 2019 (10:07 pm)
    Reply

    Saw these funds online to and got really curious WHERE he found them! And yes, theybshould be preserved and displayed for fans, not sold to some ‘collection’ to never be seen again. 

