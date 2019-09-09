What’s next for the now world-famous Easy Street Records discoveries?

More than a few readers emailed in recent days to say they’d seen national/international coverage of Easy Street Records proprietor Matt Vaughan‘s discoveries of unique grunge-era souvenirs – a few items from the early days of legendary Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, like this receipt:
View this post on Instagram
Money order #kurtcobain to his landlord recently found at Easy Street Records. $177 rent, dated 09/04/90 a year before #nevermind would go onto change music as we know it. Doubtful he had anymore money orders to landlords. RIP Kurt, we will always miss u. You changed the game, your music will last forever. #seattlelove #aberdeenlife #olympiawashington @nirvana
Vaughan also found a $26 royalty check made out to Cobain (that Instagram link isn’t working, so we can’t show it to you too). After some days in social-media circulation, the finds made their way out to national/international news outlets, even CNN. We caught up with Vaughan over the weekend to ask what he’s going to do with the items. He said he doesn’t have a plan yet but thinks they ought to be displayed somewhere. He does plan to talk about the discoveries at this fall’s Southwest Seattle Historical Society brunch gala, as he’s a featured speaker. (Easy Street’s own history goes back 30+ years!)
| 1 COMMENT