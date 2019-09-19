Whale talk, dog swimming, Design Review + more for your West Seattle Thursday

(WSB photo)

We went to Arbor Heights last night for that photo from Dog Days, which continue today, one of 7 events on the highlight list for today/tonight:

TAKE YOUR DOG SWIMMING, DAY 4: 1-3 pm (geared toward dog walkers) and 5-7 pm at Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club, it’s the fourth day of this year’s Dog Days. Dogs only, not people! The club does this every year as a swim-team fundraiser after human-swimming season ends. (11003 31st SW)

HEALTH WORKSHOP: At Aegis Living of West Seattle, 6 pm workshop focusing on breast and ovarian health. Complimentary appetizers and drinks. (4700 SW Admiral Way)

WEST SEATTLE TIMEBANK: Interested in finding out more about timebanking? Come to this month’s gathering, 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building. (4217 SW Oregon)

THE WHALE TRAIL PRESENTS ‘ORCA’ AUTHOR: As previewed here – and as seen whale-watching last night – “Orca: The Whale Called Killer” author Erich Hoyt speaks tonight at The Hall at Fauntleroy, presented by The Whale Trail. 7 pm. Tickets here or at the door. (9131 California SW)

DESIGN REVIEW: A 32-unit rowhouse project at 3257 Harbor Avenue SW (and three adjacent addresses) goes before the Southwest Design Review Board at 6:30 tonight, 2 1/2 years after its previous review. Our preview includes the project’s design packets. Public comment will be part of the meeting at the Senior Center/Sisson Building. (4217 SW Oregon)

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: 7 pm meeting at Alki UCC with agenda including Alki Community Center‘s future and the West Seattle Art Walk‘s expansion. (6115 SW Hinds)

BELLY DANCING: Jet City RAQS tonight at The Skylark, 7 pm. No cover. All ages. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

