WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: New information expected next week

It’s been 3 1/2 months since Sound Transit‘s West Seattle-to-Ballard light-rail planning entered a new phase, with the ST Board finalizing what the Draft Environmental Impact Statement should include. The board also told ST staff to look at some other options – and those assessments are about to go public, ST has announced, specifically these assessments of these possibilities:

*Elevating the new and existing light rail lines in SODO

*Refinement of the Pigeon Ridge Tunnel route with a refined Duwamish crossing, tunnel through Pigeon Point and further south Delridge station

*Route along Yancy/Andover corridor, with a Delridge station serving Youngstown

*Tunnel route with tunnel station at 20th Ave NW in Ballard

That description is from an ST message to former Stakeholder Advisory Group members, which adds:

We plan to have evaluation results for these initial assessment alternatives in mid-September and anticipate sharing those results with the Sound Transit Board at the Sept. 12th System Expansion Committee meeting and the public at that time. We are targeting October for Sound Transit Board review and potential action.

The committee meets 1:30-4 pm next Thursday at the ST boardroom downtown (401 S. Jackson) – here’s the agenda (PDF).