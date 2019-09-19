West Seattle dentist Dr. Michael Korn: Welcome, new WSB sponsor!

Today we’re welcoming Korn Dentistry as a new WSB sponsor. Here’s what they would like you to know about what they do:

Welcome to Dr. Korn’s dental office! We are a family practice that serves the West Seattle area. Located in the little blue house on the corner of California and Genesee, Dr. Korn took over this general dental practice after Dr. William Raleigh retired in 2017.

The team at Korn Dentistry is dedicated to providing patients with the highest standard of dental care. We take pride in giving patients quality dental treatments while being as transparent as possible with our estimates.

Dr. Korn has a long history of volunteering within the community he is serving. In 2014, he won “Volunteer of the Year” by the Seattle-King County Dental Foundation for his excellent surgical work as a volunteer at the Swedish Community Specialty Clinic. Due to his past experience, Dr. Korn is able to provide West Seattle not only with fillings, crowns, and cleanings, but also with extractions, implants, and cosmetic dentistry.

In dentistry, Dr. Korn is able to make a lasting impression on the health, wellness, and happiness of the people around him. Our team is waiting to meet you! Call to schedule your appointment today! 206-935-5210

