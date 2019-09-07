WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen car top and bicycle; hit-run witnesses sought

Three reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch this afternoon:
STOLEN CAR TOP: From Christopher:
On the early hours of September 7, a person or group smashed the window of my car, unlocked it, and stole the convertible hard top off of my car. This is a discontinued and rare Honda S2000 OEM hard top in white.
If you or anybody you know knows something about this, please let me know. Similarly, if you see any white convertible Honda S2000 hard tops for sale in white, it is almost definitely stolen. Please report it to the police and me.
Description of parts involved – OEM Convertible Hard Top for a Honda S2000, Color: White with black trim.
This happened near the 3400 block of Walnut Ave SW. Police report is filed and pending a case number.
STOLEN BICYCLE: From Tom:
My bicycle was taken from the bike rack in front of the Jefferson Square Safeway at 9:10 am yesterday (Friday, Sept. 7th). Witnesses observed a white male, approx. 5’9″, wearing white T-shirt, light blue jeans, and light-colored baseball cap, hopping on the bike and riding southbound on 41st Ave SW at SW Edmunds. Bike is an S-Works brand Roubaix model, all black.
SPD has witness reports and surveillance video of the theft and the suspect. Would appreciate any information anyone might have. Am offering a significant reward for recovery of the intact bike. No questions asked. Contact Tom at 206-399-2002 or emi7191@yahoo.com
HIT-RUN: Megan is looking for witnesses:
(Thursday) I was rear ended on the West Seattle bridge going easy just before the 99 north exit at 8:30am. The person who rear ended me stopped to see if I was ok and agreed to pull to the side but then drove off. No witnesses stopped but I assume that is because it looked like information was shared. Any witnesses? My car had to be towed and I was injured, so any support would be greatly appreciated.
Police report is 19-331583.
