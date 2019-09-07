WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen car top and bicycle; hit-run witnesses sought

Three reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch this afternoon:

STOLEN CAR TOP: From Christopher:

On the early hours of September 7, a person or group smashed the window of my car, unlocked it, and stole the convertible hard top off of my car. This is a discontinued and rare Honda S2000 OEM hard top in white.

If you or anybody you know knows something about this, please let me know. Similarly, if you see any white convertible Honda S2000 hard tops for sale in white, it is almost definitely stolen. Please report it to the police and me.

Description of parts involved – OEM Convertible Hard Top for a Honda S2000, Color: White with black trim.

This happened near the 3400 block of Walnut Ave SW. Police report is filed and pending a case number.