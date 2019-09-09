WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Seal Sitters’ alert about canister thefts

An urgent alert just in from Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network:

Seal Sitters is suspending its canister collection program immediately. There has been a rash of canister thefts this month; we believe that thieves are putting the canisters in other businesses and collecting the money for themselves. If your business currently has a Seal Sitters canister, please remove it from your counter and call our hotline at 206-905-SEAL.

Thank you to everyone who dropped a few coins (or many) into the canisters over the years. Seal Sitters depends on contributions to further our educational outreach and help protect marine life. The canisters may be gone, but you can still donate by going to sealsitters.org/you_can_help/donate.html

Seal Sitters also thanks these businesses that have sponsored our program: Coastal Surf Boutique, Easy Street Records, El Chupacabra, Elliott Bay Brewing, Fatburger, Husky Deli, M2S and Alki Kayak, Merryweather Books, Next to Nature, Pegasus Book Exchange, Pegasus Pizza & Pasta, Tiffany’s Hair Design, Tully’s Coffee, and Wild Birds Unlimited.