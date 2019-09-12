West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Rock suspect out; more business vandalism

September 12, 2019 7:43 pm
Two notes in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:

ROCK SUSPECT OUT: The 18-year-old arrested for throwing three rocks through the windows of Whisky West on Sunday night while customers were in the restaurant/bar got out of jail tonight. The register notation says he was given a conditional release on his warrant for a 2018 “disorderly conduct” case in Kent as well as on this arrest.

BUSINESS VANDALISM:M The latest local business reporting vandalism is My Family Doctor (3623 SW Alaska):

Dr. Terrill Harrington says via email, “My office was vandalized last night with damage to our tree pots.”

