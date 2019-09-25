WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 suspected prowlers arrested near Junction; Highland Park search warrant leads to drugs, gun, cash

4:26 PM: Two West Seattle Crime Watch cases to report:

PROWLING SUSPECTS ARRESTED: Thanks to everybody who texted about a police/fire response in an alley near 46th and Edmunds this afternoon. We went over to check it out; police told us they responded to a report of two people prowling back yards, and after they found both suspects, learned they both had arrest warrants. No further details available yet, and we’re still trying to find out about the SFD component of the call; a neighbor said someone was taken away by private ambulance.

ANOTHER DRUG RAID: Posted on SPD Blotter this afternoon:

SPD investigators seized a handgun and large amounts of cash, meth, cocaine, pills, and heroin after serving a warrant at a West Seattle home on Saturday. Around 5:30 PM on Saturday, members of the West Precinct Anti-Crime Team and SPD Narcotics Unit, with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration, served a warrant at the apartment of a 52-year-old man in the 900 block of SW Holden Street. There, police found 1,455 grams of methamphetamine, 53 grams of cocaine, 41 grams of oxycodone pills and 229 grams of black tar heroin, which was in the suspect’s freezer. Police also found a 9mm handgun and $39,000 in cash in the home. Officers seized the gun, cash, and narcotics, and provided food and water for a cat in the apartment before securing the unit and leaving the scene. The 52-year-old suspect — who was arrested for domestic violence the day before police served a warrant at his apartment and is also on federal probation — is currently being held at the King County Jail.

We’re checking on the suspect’s status.

4:45 PM UPDATE: The suspect, 52-year-old Donald C. Scholoff, remains in jail and is already charged in the domestic-violence case. Charging documents say that last Friday, he tried to strangle his girlfriend, and then she tried to flee on a bicycle, he drove a car after her and smashed it into her bike; she leaped off it just in time. The documents say the “federal probation” is for a drug-dealing conviction in 2016 and also note that he has a record including robbery, theft, and drug convictions.

An unusual note from the court documents: Prosecutors wrote in the charging papers that they disagreed with District Court Judge Pro Tem Catherine McDowell‘s original decision to set bail at $50,000; they wanted it three times higher. No indication if that happened, but the jail register now shows Scholoff is being held without bail.