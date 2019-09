12:58 PM: The big SFD/SPD response to Beach Drive SW is because someone spotted a paddleboard offshore, unoccupied, and is worried someone might be in trouble. Updates to come.

1 PM: Responders are saying the paddleboard appears to be tied to buoy(s). No person(s) in sight.

1:15 PM: Call’s closed, and crews were gone by the time we arrived in the area a few minutes ago.