VOLLEYBALL: West Seattle victorious over visiting Chief Sealth

(WSB photos. #5, CSIHS junior Laila Erdman)

It’s just about midway through the regular season for high-school volleyball, and it was a crosstown clash tonight for West Seattle High School and visiting Chief Sealth International HS. The home team won the night, 3 to 1.

(#9, WSHS junior Kambel Fiser)

It wasn’t a runaway win. The Wildcats took the first two games, 26-24 and 25-20. Then Sealth took the third, 25-21.

West Seattle came back for the victory, winning the fourth game 25-14. The Wildcats, coached by Abby West, are now 3-5; the Seahawks, coached by Desiree Johnson, are 3-2. Both teams have home games at 7 pm next Tuesday – Sealth hosting Ballard, WSHS hosting Garfield.