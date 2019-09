(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:52 AM: Good morning!

DEARBORN CLOSURE CONTINUES: The closure of Dearborn at 1st for demolition of a remaining section of the Alaskan Way Viaduct is scheduled to continue all week. If you are traveling on NB 99 and exiting just before the tunnel, you continue onto Alaskan Way; NB buses are rerouted too. Also note that 1st Avenue is narrowed near the demolition zone.