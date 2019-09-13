TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday watch; advance alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

DEARBORN CLOSURE CONTINUES: Second day of the Dearborn closure for demolition of a remaining section of the Alaskan Way Viaduct. If you are traveling on NB 99 and exiting just before the tunnel, you’ll continue onto Alaskan Way; NB buses are rerouted too. Also note that 1st Avenue is narrowed near the demolition zone. This is supposed to be conclude by September 22nd.

TUNNEL CLOSURES: Both directions of the Highway 99 tunnel will close tonight at 10 pm, through 8 am Saturday. Then the NB direction will close again at 10 pm Saturday, reopening by 8 am Sunday.

STADIUM ZONE TONIGHT: 7:10 pm Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox.