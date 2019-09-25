THURSDAY: SDOT, Sound Transit @ West Seattle Transportation Coalition

Before we get to our belated list of today/tonight’s highlight – advance word of a big meeting tomorrow. Transportation is one of the hottest topics we cover, so perhaps you’ll be interested in being there:

The West Seattle Transportation Coalition hopes you had a wonderful August. Now that summer is over, it’s time to roll up our sleeves and get back to work. Our September meeting is this Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at Neighborhood House High Point Center (6400 Sylvan Way SW Seattle 98126) and it’s a biggie!

A representative of the Vision Zero program from the Seattle Department Of Transportation will be on hand to follow up the discussion at our July meeting regarding SW Barton Street adjacent to Westwood Village where a person crossing the street in the crosswalk was recently hit and killed by a driver.

We are also very excited to welcome Sam Zimbabwe, Director of SDOT back for a conversation about what he has learned about West Seattle transportation issues since his last visit in April.

And as if that wasn’t enough, Sound Transit is coming to talk about their recent Draft EIS alternatives report for the West Seattle ST3 line.