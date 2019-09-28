SUNDAY: Llama-petting at Alki UCC after Blessing of the Animals

It’s that time of year – several local churches offer Blessing of the Animals services around the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals. One of them tomorrow will be followed by a special extra availability featuring three of the participants. As announced by Alki UCC:

Sugar, Mary, and Peggy … three llamas owned by Alki UCC member Charley Rosenberry, will be back by popular demand for Sunday’s Blessing of the Animals service. The 10:00 am service (as always) is open to everyone and the llamas will be available afterward for neighborhood kids to come pet.

Alki UCC is at 6115 SW Hinds.