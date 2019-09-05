SPORTS: No Sundodger cross-country meet at Lincoln Park this year

(2013 Sundodger photo courtesy Karen)

What’s usually one of the biggest events of the year at Lincoln Park will not be happening this year. The Sundodger Invitational cross-country meet usually brings hundreds of student-athletes to Lincoln Park each fall. But while doing some research for the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, we noticed it seemed to have vanished from the calendar at the University of Washington, which presents the meet. So we checked with the UW; spokesperson Michael Bruscas confirms, “This year the coaches were looking to adjust the timing of the Sundodger but there turned out to be a schedule conflict with the dates they were looking at so it just didn’t work out. But it certainly may return in future years.”