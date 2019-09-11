REUNION: West Seattle High School Class of 1979

40th-reunion time for the West Seattle High School Class of ’79! Here’s the announcement:

Hello West Seattle! The Graduating Class of West Seattle high School 1979 is having a Grand Gathering in honor of 40 years!!! It is October 5th, 2019, at The Museum of flight. Time to dress up and join in on all the fun! Tickets may be purchased on line prior to the event courtesy of the Vashon Theater and our fellow classmate who has graciously helped set up the event!

West Seattle High School 40th Reunion

held at the Seattle Museum of Flight

ticket holders have free admission to the Museum, that day 10 am-5 pm

4;30 Group Photo!!!

5:00 pm no-host cocktails in the Skyline room

6:1 5pm full dinner buffet catered by McCormick & Schmick. Dessert to follow. 1970s Music, Dance Floor and on-screen presentations!

Saturday, October 5, 2019

5- 10 PM

Buy now! Prices have to go up on Sept 27th.