PHOTOS: South Park’s 2019 Fiestas Patrias parade

September 15, 2019 3:19 pm
West Seattle’s two international schools were among the dozens of entries in the annual Fiestas Patrias parade in South Park on Saturday.

The parade and accompanying festival are a celebration of Latin American heritage and culture. Many nations and traditions had representation:

Grand Marshal was Jorge Baron of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project:

Some entries carried the theme of immigrants’ rights:

Local issues, too:

As usual, many 2-wheeled and 4-wheeled entries – no motorcycles this year, but the Toros BMX Club was there:

So were cars with hydraulic displays that had one child near us asking “How do they DO that?”

Horseback riders concluded the parade:

The parade is presented by Sea Mar Community Health Centers, which is headquartered in South Park.

  • Onion September 15, 2019 (4:21 pm)
    I wish there was a way to simply ‘like’ this post. I wish I could have been there. I salute our Hispanic community(just sign me a middle-aged white guy)

    • WSB September 15, 2019 (4:28 pm)
      It is an excellent parade every year (says your parade-fan editor). Our tip for getting there is to approach SP from the south, park in the Machinist Hall lot (which has never had a conflicting event), and watch about a block north of therre at 14th/Henderson, which is toward the start of the route.

