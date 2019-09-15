PHOTOS: South Park’s 2019 Fiestas Patrias parade

West Seattle’s two international schools were among the dozens of entries in the annual Fiestas Patrias parade in South Park on Saturday.

The parade and accompanying festival are a celebration of Latin American heritage and culture. Many nations and traditions had representation:

Grand Marshal was Jorge Baron of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project:

Some entries carried the theme of immigrants’ rights:

Local issues, too:

As usual, many 2-wheeled and 4-wheeled entries – no motorcycles this year, but the Toros BMX Club was there:

So were cars with hydraulic displays that had one child near us asking “How do they DO that?”

Horseback riders concluded the parade:

The parade is presented by Sea Mar Community Health Centers, which is headquartered in South Park.