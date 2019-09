For a second day, Kersti Muul tips us, Southern Resident Killer Whales are in central Puget Sound and headed our way. She says they’ve just been reported off Carkeek Park and are traveling southbound “at a good clip.” No guarantee they’ll make it this far – Kersti says they turned around yesterday before getting this far south – but we’re always committed to giving you a heads-up when we get an alert! Let us know if you see them.