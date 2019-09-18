Need a flu shot? Community members also welcome at upcoming Denny IMS clinic

From Denny International Middle School nurse Alison Enochs:

Visiting Nurses Association is holding a clinic especially for staff and community members (all are welcome over the age of 4, especially students – students must come with their parents).

Where: Denny Cafeteria (Galleria) park in the lot outside Denny and you can walk straight down to the Galleria Doors (go past the Main office doors to get there)

2601 SW Kenyon St. – 206-252-9000

Time: 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm September 25th

Cost: They take all insurance including Apple Health and Medicare. Any student will receive the shot for free if they do not have insurance.