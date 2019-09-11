Music, park, art, more @ Admiral Neighborhood Association

We covered two community groups’ meetings last night. First report – toplines from the Admiral Neighborhood Association, by WSB co-publisher Patrick Sand:

SURVEY: More than 240 responses are in but more would be awesome, per the ANA, so another pitch – if you aren’t among those respondents yet, go here to answer it (you don’t have to be an Admiral resident – if you shop, dine, work, study, even visit the area, your opinions are welcome)! ANA president David Hancock said they will close the survey soon and discuss the findings at the November meeting.

CONCERTS: Another successful ANA-presented series of concerts at Hiawatha has concluded since the group last met; Caspar Babypants (August 22nd, WSB coverage here) was the finale. Everyone agreed this was one of the best years for the decade-old series. Stephanie Jordan will continue coordinating the series; she’ll start the 2020 band search in February. Dave Weitzel plans to continue as the series’ business manager/sponsorship coordinator.

NANTES PARK: Two months ago, we mentioned a plan to improve west Admiral’s Nantes Park. Volunteer Susan Kegel spoke to ANA about work being done at the park, including a cleanup this Friday. She said volunteers have applied for small city grants to improve the park, possibly with artwork and ADA improvements. She said they would also like to add something to make Nantes Park more kid-friendly. She showed examples of what’s been done in other sister-city parks around town and said she’s made contact with an artist in Nantes who had done several art installations for the Nantes botanical gardens. She also said a delegation from Nantes will be visiting Seattle about this time next year.

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: ANA was one of two community councils that heard last night from Lora Radford and Reeve Washburn on behalf of the West Seattle Art Walk‘s initiative to get more involvement around the peninsula. They are pitching neighborhood groups to get local businesses to participate in the second-Thursday event. ANA has long sought to connect more deeply with local businesses and agreed this might be a way. No commitments yet -this was just a preliminary discussion.

NEXT MEETING: On the second Tuesday in November, ANA expects State Sen. Joe Nguyen as a guest speaker. Watch for more info as it gets closer.